Diner banned after leaving racist message, no tip, to server

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A diner has been banned from an Odessa steakhouse after leaving a racist message for the waiter instead of a tip.

Khalil Cavil posted on his Facebook page a redacted image of the credit receipt for the $108 party Saturday night at the Saltgrass Steak House. The credit slip shows the diner had circled the 20-year-old server's first name, which was on the slip, and scrawled "We don't Tip Terrorist" (sic).

The post had drawn more than 4,000 comments as of Thursday afternoon, most of them condemning the comment.

In a statement, Saltgrass Chief Operating Officer Terry Turney said the company stands by and supports Cavil and has "banned this customer from returning to our establishment."

Cavil declined to identify or describe the diner.