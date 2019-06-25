El Paso Times hires new executive editor

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The El Paso Times has tapped an award-winning veteran journalist to become its next executive editor.

The 138-year-old newspaper announced its hiring of Tim Archuleta on Monday. Archuleta will replace Zahira Torres, who resigned in early June for a managerial role with ProPublica.

The 55-year-old has been editor of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times since 2013. During his tenure, the Caller-Times earned Newspaper of the Year and other statewide awards. The Caller-Times was also part of the USA TODAY Network's group of journalists that provided reporting, research, photos and video for a series examining the impact of President Donald Trump's projected border wall. It won a Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting in 2018.

Archuleta will continue working with the network to oversee news organizations in states including Texas and New Mexico.

___

Information from: El Paso Times, http://www.elpasotimes.com