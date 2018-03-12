Elaborate sandcastle at South Padre Island vandalized









SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Police say vandals have damaged an elaborate sandcastle located in front of the South Padre Island Visitors Center .

South Padre Island police are seeking four men in connection with the $24,000 in vandalism discovered Friday during spring break. Authorities believe one of the suspects also climbed a flagpole and stole the South Padre Island flag.

The sandcastle featured 2018 "Welcome" and "Happy Easter" greetings, along with stylish sand renderings of structures and animals.

South Padre Island police are checking security video for further clues in locating the suspects, who could face criminal mischief and theft charges.