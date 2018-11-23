Eldorado: Lake Charles riverboat may move ashore

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The owner of two Louisiana riverboat casinos says it may move one near Texas onto land, but probably will leave its Baton Rouge boat afloat.

The Advocate reports that Eldorado Resorts chairman and CEO Gary Carano said in a conference call this month that the company is considering moving the Isle of Capri in Lake Charles. He says work could begin in the second half of 2019, with a land-based opening in 2020.

But he says it's highly unlikely that Eldorado will move the Belle of Baton Rouge's casino into the 80,000-square-foot (7432.2 square-meter) atrium next to the riverboat.

The Baton Rouge market has been slumping since July 2017, while gamblers from Texas have helped boost the three Lake Charles riverboat casinos.

A law passed this year lets riverboat casinos move onshore.

