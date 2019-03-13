Entrance exam cheaters exploited rules for disabled students

U.S. Attorney for District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling announces indictments in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal, during a news conference, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Boston. Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged along with nearly 50 other people Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed college coaches and insiders at testing centers to help get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country, federal prosecutors said. "For every student admitted through fraud, an honest and genuinely talented student was rejected," Lelling said. less U.S. Attorney for District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling announces indictments in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal, during a news conference, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Boston. Hollywood ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Entrance exam cheaters exploited rules for disabled students 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Federal court papers detail how college entrance exam policies aimed at helping students with disabilities were exploited to enable cheating in a massive college admissions bribery scandal.

At least 50 people were charged in the scheme, which included not only admissions test cheating but also bribing coaches to gain admission into elite schools.

An affidavit made public Tuesday alleges that parents were told to seek disability accommodations for their children and then request the exams be given at centers where test administrators were bribed "to allow a third party to facilitate cheating." Court papers say clients paid $15,000 to $75,000 per test structured as charitable donations.