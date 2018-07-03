Fake Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting passengers

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Sgt. Benningfield with APD’s Sex Crimes Unit provides media briefing regarding arrest of 45-year-old Daniel Kifle. Sgt. Benningfield with APD’s Sex Crimes Unit provides media briefing regarding arrest of 45-year-old Daniel Kifle. Fake Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting passengers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former driver for a ride-hailing company Lyft faces several criminal charges after police say he sped off twice with a passenger in his vehicle.

Records show 45-year-old Daniel Kifle was booked into the Travis County Jail on Tuesday, charged with kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.

Austin police say the driver picked up passengers in two occasions but sped off with a passed-out passenger inside after arriving at the destination. Police say both times the man drove away after a passenger stepped out to help the unconscious friend exit.

Now Playing:

Police say Kifle was not the authorized driver at the time he picked the women up and warned riders to confirm the car they get into is the car sent by the app.

"If you do order a vehicle off Uber or Lyft or any ride share app, just make sure that the vehicle you're getting into matches the one assigned through the app," Sgt Benningfield said. "And that the driver matches the description... Just make sure everything adds up."

Police say one of the passed-out passengers awakened and found the driver trying to force his hands down her pants.

Ride-hailing company Lyft reported the rides did not happen on the company's platform and said Kifle has been "permanently deactivated."