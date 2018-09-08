Ex-NFL player accused of stealing $100K from players fund

HOUSTON (AP) — An ex-National Football League player is being accused by Texas authorities of stealing more than $100,000 by filing fraudulent claims for medical and other expenses to an account set up to help retired NFL players.

Jameel Antwon Cook allegedly submitted false claims for benefits from the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg in Houston said Friday Cook is charged with securing the execution of documents by deception, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors allege that from March 2016 to September 2017, Cook submitted 30 fraudulent claims.

Cook played from 2001 through 2008 for Tampa Bay and Houston. He lives in Montgomery, about 50 miles northwest of Houston.

If convicted, Cook faces up to 10 years in prison.

Court records didn't list an attorney for Cook.