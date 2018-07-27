Ex-boyfriend gets life in 2015 death of Dallas woman

DALLAS (AP) — A suspect who fled to Mexico after being questioned by Dallas police when his ex-girlfriend disappeared has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her 2015 death.

Faustino Lara Valdez was convicted Friday of murder in the death of Marisol Espinosa. The 34-year-old hairdresser was reported missing after failing to show up for work at a mall.

The 37-year-old Valdez didn't testify in his Dallas trial.

Police questioned Valdez shortly after the woman's December 2015 disappearance.

Espinosa's remains were discovered weeks later dumped under a Dallas highway bridge. A plastic bag was over her head. A medical examiner determined Espinosa died of suffocation or strangulation.

The FBI says Valdez was returned from Mexico in July 2017 to face a murder charge.