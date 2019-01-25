Ex, current Dallas officers convicted on gambling charges

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas police officer and two suspended officers have been convicted on gambling-related charges.

The Dallas Morning News reports court records show ex-officer Edrick Smith and Senior Cpls. Rogers Williams and Edward Van Meter each took plea agreements earlier this month.

Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempted gambling promotion. He was sentenced to three days in jail and permanently gave up his license to work as an officer.

Williams and Van Meter each pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Robert Rogers, an attorney for both Williams and Van Meter, says the charges were not related to "anything greater" than placing bets on a sporting event.

Smith's attorney, Bree West, declined comment.

Williams and Van Meter remain on leave pending the outcome of an internal police investigation.

