Ezcorp: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) _ Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $14.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rollingwood, Texas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The consumer financial services company posted revenue of $199.9 million in the period.

Ezcorp shares have dropped 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.35, a climb of 35 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EZPW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EZPW