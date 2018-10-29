FTS International: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ FTS International Inc. (FTSI) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $49.6 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $334.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $407.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTSI