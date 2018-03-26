Feds: 'Dreamer' tried to smuggle immigrants into US

LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) — An immigrant with temporary protective status may lose that protection after the U.S. Border Patrol says he tried smuggling immigrants into the country near Rodeo, New Mexico.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the man was arrested March 19 after agents found three immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally inside his car.

The driver's name was not been released.

Officials say the driver had protection under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. He had an approved eligibility status to remain in the U.S. until September 7, 2019

The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector says the driver may lose that status if convicted of smuggling charges.