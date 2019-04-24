First Cash Financial Services: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ First Cash Financial Services Inc. (FCFS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $42.7 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $467.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $465.2 million.

First Cash Financial Services expects full-year earnings to be $3.80 to $4 per share.

First Cash Financial Services shares have increased 26 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 10 percent in the last 12 months.

