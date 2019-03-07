Flood control projects underway in Houston-area after Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say they have started working on 134 flood control projects as part of a $2.5 billion bond program approved by Houston-area voters last fall in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Another 103 projects are on the drawing board — all part of a process that could take up to 10 years to complete.

As work gets underway, officials are facing questions from the community about possible equity guidelines related to the projects. Some state lawmakers have expressed concerns about factoring income levels into the prioritization of the projects.

Harris County Commissioners Court was set to discuss such guidelines in the coming weeks.

Harvey, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Aug. 25, 2017, killed 68 people and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas.