Foresters warn of high fire danger in Oklahoma and Texas

WOODWARD, Okla. (AP) — Foresters in Texas and Oklahoma say portions of the states face significant wildfire threats due to high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry says a red flag warning is in effect Wednesday for 17 counties in western Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle. The Texas A&M Forest Service says fire danger is heightened in portions of West Texas and the Texas Panhandle, where dry grasses increase the danger of rapidly spreading wildfires.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. Forecasters say sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, combined with low humidity and temperatures in the 80s, create the potential for wildfires.