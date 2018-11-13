Former Houston-area GOP chairman accused of stealing

DALLAS (AP) — Court documents say a former Houston-area Republican Party chairman misapplied funds at his law firm and stole from clients.

The documents released Tuesday come a day after Jared Woodfill's law office was raided by investigators with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

An affidavit says a former client has accused Woodfill of illegally misapplying funds from the client's divorce.

The law firm's controller, Kenneth Kennedy, told authorities that Woodfill required him on "numerous occasions" to transfer funds that had not been earned yet.

Woodfill's tenure as chairman of the Harris County Republican Party ended in 2014 after serving in the post for 12 years.

The District Attorney's Office says Woodfill has not been charged.

A message seeking comment from Woodfill was not immediately returned.