Fossil Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) _ Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its first quarter.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 42 cents per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $465.3 million in the period.

Fossil Group shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.82, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.

