Galveston housing struggling 10 years after Hurricane Ike

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Public housing advocates say Galveston hasn't done enough in the decade since Hurricane Ike to rebuild public housing.

The Houston Chronicle reports that fewer than half of the island city's 569 public housing units have been rebuilt since the 2008 hurricane. State and federal rules require the city rebuild every unit.

Public outcry, political inaction and a lack of financial capital are blamed for the construction delays.

Two mixed-income developments provide 145 units. Another two projects with a total of 137 units are under development.

The Galveston Housing Authority has until 2019 to build the remaining 287 units before $66 million in federal disaster grant money expires.

John Henneberger is co-director of the Texas Low-Income Housing Information Service, a statewide housing advocacy group. He says he can't think of another national disaster recovery effort that's taken so long.

