Georgia man who escaped police 2 years ago found in Texas

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who escaped police custody nearly two years ago while being treated at a hospital has been caught and arrested in Texas.

News outlets report 23-year-old John Charles Demore Jr. was arrested Sunday and extradited back to Georgia.

Authorities in Coweta County first attempted to arrest Demore in December 2017, when they saw him driving erratically around a parking lot in a U-Haul truck. Deputies chased down and disabled the truck but Demure fled on foot.

He left behind 10 grams of methamphetamines and a woman whom police arrested for possessing forged ID cards.

Deputies later found Demore in a lake clinging to the side of a kayak and screaming. They took him to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia but he escaped three days later.