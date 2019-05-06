Gulf Island Fabrication: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Monday reported a loss of $3 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The builder of structures for the offshore petroleum industry posted revenue of $67.6 million in the period.

Gulf Island Fabrication shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.23, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIFI