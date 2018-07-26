HFF: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ HFF Inc. (HF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share.

The commercial real estate services company posted revenue of $153.7 million in the period.

HFF shares have declined 20 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $38.94, a climb of nearly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

