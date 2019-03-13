Hawaiian Airlines lowers prices as Southwest enters market

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines has dropped prices to $98 for some round-trip flights as Southwest Airlines enters the Hawaii market.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Honolulu-based airline was offering low airfares Monday for flights between Oahu and Maui starting next month.

The airline listed low airfares for most days in May as well, matching Southwest's lowest price.

The Dallas-based carrier is beginning daily flights between the islands in late April. It's making its trans-Pacific debut Sunday with a flight from Oakland, California, to Honolulu.

It's launching flights between Oakland and Maui on April 7. It aims to serve four airports in Hawaii from Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego.

Hawaiian has held a monopoly on the state's inter-island market since November 2017.

