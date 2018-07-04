Heavy rains bring street flooding to Houston on July 4th









Cars drive through high water on the exit ramp to southbound 610 from eastbound Interstate-10 on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Houston. People watch the Friendswood Grand Parade during heavy rain on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Friendswood, Texas. People stand in at Eleanor Tinsley Park after some of the Freedom Over Texas 4th of July celebration festivities were canceled in Houston, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

HOUSTON (AP) — Heavy rains that flooded some Houston streets on July Fourth are expected to subside.

National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Blood says the city saw heavy rainfall early Wednesday that led to 1 to 2 feet (0.3 to 0.6 meters) of water collecting on some roads in west Houston. But the rain is expected to subside by afternoon.

Blood says the flooding is typical for Houston and won't come close to the devastating floods caused last year by Hurricane Harvey. If the rain continues as it has, the impact should be minor.

He says while more rain is expected in the coming days, it likely won't be as much.

The rains caused the city to call off its July Fourth concert and festival, but the fireworks display is still on.