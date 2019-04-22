Helix Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $1.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $166.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.6 million.

Helix Energy shares have climbed 59 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.59, a rise of 33 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLX