HollyFrontier: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $345.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.45 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

HollyFrontier shares have risen 44 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

