Houston-area jail drops use of solitary confinement by half

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area jail has cut its use of solitary confinement in half nearly five years after a scandal involving a mentally ill inmate who was ignored for weeks in a filthy cell.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Harris County jail officials credit the decrease to two new mental health and diversion programs and a decision to stop punishing rule-breakers with solitary. The number of inmates isolated in so-called administrative separation dropped from 240 in 2014 to 122 in March.

Data from the sheriff's office show about 1 percent of the jail's population are held in solitary.

The jail started tracking data about inmates in solitary weeks after ABC-13 released photos of inmate Terry Goodwin's cell full of human waste and bugs.

The jail created rehabilitative mental health units in 2015 and 2017 to offer a path out of isolation.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com