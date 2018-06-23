Houston heart transplant hospital could lose Medicaid funds

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston hospital that suspended its heart transplant program for two weeks amid scrutiny following the deaths of two patients could lose federal Medicaid funding.

The Houston Chronicle reports Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center on Friday was notified that Medicare plans to halt funding to its heart transplant program in mid-August.

Federal officials say the hospital, which on June 15 announced reactivation of the transplant program, has not done enough to fix shortcomings that endanger patients.

St. Luke's, in a statement, said it looks forward to discussing concerns with agency officials and believes it's eligible to take further corrective steps.

St. Luke's temporary suspension of its heart transplant program came after joint reports by the Chronicle and ProPublica. Experts say termination of Medicaid funding could threaten the hospital's viability.

___

