Houston mayoral hopeful Tony Buzbee reports artwork theft

HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer who's a candidate for mayor of Houston has reported the theft of millions of dollars' worth of art and jewelry from his upscale home.

Tony Buzbee says he awoke Monday to discover a robber in his house. The trial attorney says he grabbed his gun and fired once — but the weapon misfired and the suspect fled. Buzbee wasn't hurt.

Houston police are investigating the reported burglary of Buzbee's River Oaks mansion. Police estimate thieves took several million dollars' worth of property.

Buzbee has successfully represented high-profile figures, including Republican former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case.

Buzbee last year drew attention after alleging a woman , on their first date in December 2017, caused $300,000 in damage to his art collection.