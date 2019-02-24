Houston seafood company recalls more than 50 tons of catfish

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-based seafood company is recalling more than 50 tons (45 metric tons) of wild-caught catfish because the products were produced, packed and distributed without federal inspection.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the recall involves 60-pound (27-kilogram) brown cardboard boxes containing "River Catfish Wild USA." Fulton Seafood Inc. of Houston shipped the products to retailers throughout Texas.

The fish were produced on various dates between Jan. 1, 2018, and Feb. 21, 2019. Upon arriving at retailers, the fish was removed from the boxes and placed in the stores' seafood display cases.

The agency says the problem was detected on Feb. 19 when a federal investigator performing surveillance in a cold-storage facility observed products bearing no federal inspection marks.

The agency says no adverse reactions to consuming these products have been confirmed. Consumers who purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Rather, they should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

A message left with a Fulton spokesman wasn't immediately returned Sunday.