Ion Geophysical: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Ion Geophysical Corp. (IO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.52.

The provider of seismic data to oil and gas companies posted revenue of $37 million in the period.

Ion Geophysical shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.20, a drop of 58% in the last 12 months.

