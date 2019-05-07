Jacobs Engineering: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $56.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.13 billion.

Jacobs Engineering expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.85 per share.

Jacobs Engineering shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

