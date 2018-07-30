KBR: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ KBR Inc. (KBR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $42 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.50 per share.

KBR shares have declined roughly 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25 percent in the last 12 months.

