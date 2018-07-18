Kinder Morgan: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $141 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $3.43 billion in the period.

Kinder Morgan shares have fallen nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.78, a decrease of roughly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

