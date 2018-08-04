Last ID made of victims from Texas apartment complex fire

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Authorities have identified all five individuals who died last month in a massive fire at two apartment complexes in San Marcos.

Officials on Friday announced that 21-year-old Belinda Moats of Big Wells was the last victim to be identified after the July 20 fire.

The four victims previously identified were: 20-year-old Dru Estes of San Antonio; 19-year-old Haley Frizzell of San Angelo; 23-year-old James Miranda of Mount Pleasant; and 21-year-old David Ortiz of Pasadena.

Officials say all the victims, except for Miranda, were current or former Texas State University students.

The blaze, which injured at least six people and displaced about 200, caused extensive damage to the Iconic Village apartments and the Vintage Pads apartments located north of Texas State University.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.