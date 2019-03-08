Lawsuit: Texas Rangers' misconduct deliberately ignored

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former Texas Department of Public Safety investigator is suing the agency, accusing it of turning a blind eye to misconduct by the Texas Rangers.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Darren Lubbe's federal lawsuit spotlights several cases of wrongdoing involving the Texas Rangers, the state's elite police force who the department oversees. The lawsuit alleges that rangers who broke rules or violated ethical standards often avoided punishment or were quietly reprimanded.

The lawsuit cites incidents such as a ranger's involvement in a fatal car crash while speeding and another ranger accused of making sexual comments to the Pflugerville Police Department's female employees.

Lubbe also alleges he faced unfair discipline after his superiors questioned his religious devotion in 2014. Lubbe retired in 2017.

The department says it plans to dispute the claims in court.

