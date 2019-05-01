Lexicon: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.4 million.

Lexicon shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXRX