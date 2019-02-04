Surveillance video helps police recapture MMA fighter

In this photo provided by the Kent County Michigan Sheriff's office, Cedric Marks is pictured in a booking photo in Grand Rapids, Mich., dated Jan. 8, 2019. The Montgomery County Texas Sheriff's Office say Marks, facing three "pending murder charges", has escaped from a private prisoner transport in Conroe, Texas, and is considered "extremely dangerous." (Kent County Michigan Sheriff's Office via AP)

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say surveillance video helped police locate an MMA fighter facing murder charges after he escaped a prison transport van in Texas.

Conroe Police Chief Jeff Christy says Cedric Marks escaped while wearing leg, hand and belly restraints. He was found Sunday hiding inside a 55-gallon (208-liter) trash can in Conroe, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Houston.

Marks had escaped earlier Sunday after the driver of the private transport van stopped at a McDonald's. Christy says Marks was still wearing his orange prison jumpsuit when he was captured.

Murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in the killings last month of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and Scott's friend, Michael Swearingin.

Both disappeared on Jan. 4. Their bodies were found Jan. 15 buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma.