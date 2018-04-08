https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/texas/article/Man-37-sought-for-slayings-of-Fort-Worth-woman-12816049.php
Man, 37, sought for slayings of Fort Worth woman, daughter
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police are looking for a 37-year-old man named in a warrant that accuses him of capital murder for the slayings of two people — believed to be a woman and her elementary-school-age daughter — at an apartment complex.
Authorities say the man being sought, Paige Terrell Lawyer, should be considered dangerous.
A neighbor tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he was awakened Friday to screams from a woman who told him her sister was gone and there had been a murder.
Firefighters responding to a 911 call found the bodies.
The slain woman also had twin 4-year-olds who weren't home at the time. They've been taking into protective custody.
