Man accused of dragging Nebraska deputy arrested in Texas

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A driver accused of dragging a Nebraska sheriff's deputy as the deputy tried to stop the car has been arrested in Texas.

Authorities say 33-year-old Tristan Bush was arrested Friday in Pasadena, Texas, near Houston. He's being held in the Harris County Jail until he can be returned to Grand Island for trial. Nebraska court records say he's charged with escape using a deadly weapon, intentional child abuse and other crimes. The records don't list the name of an attorney for him. Authorities say Bush was a passenger in a car stopped April 12 in western Hall County but slid over and began driving away to keep the deputy from arresting him on several warrants. A Hall County Court affidavit says a dog in the car bit the deputy and that the deputy had to shoot the dog to make it let go.

The affidavit says a chase was quickly ended out of concern for a 7-year-old child in the back seat.