Man arrested after fatal shooting in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say they've detained a suspect in the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk.

The shooting was reported Sunday night at a Valero gas station in College Station. According to police, a man walked into the store, demanded money, then shot the store clerk several times.

Police say the man then drove away, but authorities say he was arrested at about 4:20 a.m. Monday.

College Station police said the clerk was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who was in custody.