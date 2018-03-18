Man charged with slayings of San Antonio woman, daughter

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 50-year-old San Antonio man has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the slayings of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says Casey Farell Marshall made a 911 call to report he'd killed the girl and her 48-year-old mother Saturday morning. Police believe the slain woman is Marshall's girlfriend.

Authorities said they initially went to the woman's home after emergency medical personnel received a call about people hurt in a bathroom. When officers arrived, they found the bodies.

Police say the woman and her daughter had been killed with an unspecified hand tool. Their names haven't been immediately released.