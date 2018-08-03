Man found not guilty in death of border patrol agent

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has found a man not guilty of murder in the stabbing death of an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent last year.

The El Paso Times reports that the jury issued its verdict Thursday after more than five hours of deliberation in the trial of Hisaias Justo Lopez. This was the second trial for Lopez after a jury in April was unable to reach a verdict in the case.

Lopez faced murder charges in the death of 30-year-old Border Patrol Agent Isaac Morales. According to court documents and testimony, the men got into a fight at about 2 a.m. on May 20, 2017 as they were leaving the Union Draft House in far East El Paso.

Lopez's attorneys argued that he acted in self-defense.

Information from: El Paso Times, http://www.elpasotimes.com