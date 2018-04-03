Central American migrants stand in line to start their documentation with a Mexican immigration official during the Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan as the group makes a stop at a sports center in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, late Monday, April 2, 2018. The annual caravans have been held in southern Mexico for years as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico. less
Central American migrants participating in the Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan or "Via crucis," set up camp at a sports center during the caravan's few-day's stop in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, late Monday, April 2, 2018. The annual caravans have been held in southern Mexico for years as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico. less
A Mexican immigration worker speaks to Central American migrant women as he carries out out paperwork for migrants wishing to apply for refugee status in Mexico, as he canvases people participating in the Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan that has set up camp at a sports center in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, late Monday, April 2, 2018. The annual caravans have been held in southern Mexico for years as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico. less
A Central American migrant from Honduras wears his nation's flag during the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan or "Via crucis," organized by the "Pueblo Sin Fronteras" activist group, as the group makes a few-days stop in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Monday, April 2, 2018. While a group of about a couple of hundred men in the march broke off and hopped a freight train north on Sunday, the rest seem unlikely to move until Wednesday or Thursday, and are probably going to take buses to the last scheduled stop for the caravan, a migrant rights symposium in central Puebla state. less
A Central American migrant woman gives water to a baby as the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan sets up camp for a few days at a sports center in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, late Monday, April 2, 2018. A Mexican government official said the caravans are tolerated because migrants have a right under Mexican law to request asylum in Mexico or to request a humanitarian visa allowing travel to the U.S. border to seek asylum in the United States. less
Central American migrant families participating in the Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan play on a swing during the caravan's few-day's stop at a sports center in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, late Monday, April 2, 2018. The annual caravans have been held in southern Mexico for years as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico. less
A Central American migrant shows off his shirt featuring Colombian singer Maluma during the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan or "Via crucis," organized by the "Pueblo Sin Fronteras" activist group, at a sports center during the group's few-days stop in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Monday, April 2, 2018. The "Stations of the Cross" migrant caravans have been held in southern Mexico for about 10 years, beginning as short processions of migrants, some dressed in biblical garb and carrying crosses, as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico. less
Central American migrants from El Salvador sing their national anthem during the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan or "Via crucis," organized by the "Pueblo Sin Fronteras" activist group, as the group makes a few-days stop in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Monday, April 2, 2018. The "Stations of the Cross" migrant caravans have been held in southern Mexico for about 10 years, beginning as short processions of migrants, some dressed in biblical garb and carrying crosses, as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico. less
Central American migrants participating in the Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan search through donated clothing during the caravan's few-day's stop at a sports center in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, late Monday, April 2, 2018. The annual caravans have been held in southern Mexico for years as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico. less
Central American migrants rest during the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan or "Via crucis," organized by the "Pueblo Sin Fronteras" activist group, inside a sports center during the group's few-days stop in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Monday, April 2, 2018. A Mexican government official said the caravans are tolerated because migrants have a right under Mexican law to request asylum in Mexico or to request a humanitarian visa allowing travel to the U.S. border to seek asylum in the United States. less
Central American migrants arrive to a sports center during the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan or "Via crucis," organized by the "Pueblo Sin Fronteras" activist group, as the group makes a few-days stop in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Monday, April 2, 2018. The organized portions of the caravans usually don't proceed much farther north than the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, while some migrants, moving as individuals or in smaller groups, often take buses or trucks from there to the U.S. border. less
Central American migrants stand in line for food during the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan or "Via crucis," organized by the "Pueblo Sin Fronteras" activist group, as the caravan makes a few-days stop at a sports center in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, late Monday, April 2, 2018. The annual caravans have been held in southern Mexico for years as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico. less
Central American migrants, who are participating in the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan, go to sleep on the grass during the group's stop at a sports center in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, late Monday, April 2, 2018. The annual caravans have been held in southern Mexico for years as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico. less
MATIAS ROMERO, Mexico (AP) — The caravan of Central American migrants that angered U.S. President Donald Trump was sidelined at a sports field in southern Mexico with no means of reaching the border even as Trump tweeted another threat to Mexico Tuesday.
"The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our "Weak Laws" Border, had better be stopped before it gets there," Trump wrote. "Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen."
The caravan that once numbered 1,150 or more people actually halted days ago in the town of Matias Romero in the southern state of Oaxaca, where participants slept out in the open. After days of walking along roadsides and train tracks, the organizers now plan to try to get buses to take participants to the final event, an immigrants' rights conference in the central state of Puebla later this week.
Bogged down by logistical problems, large numbers of children and fears about people getting sick, the caravan was always meant to draw attention to the plight of migrants and was never equipped to march all the way to the U.S. border.
"The idea was never for this group of people to reach the border. It was more to achieve a sensible and clear solution" to migrants' need to leave their countries, said Irineo Mujica, director of Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the activist group behind the annual symbolic event.
With conditions bad in Honduras following that country's hotly disputed November presidential elections, unexpectedly large numbers of people showed for this year's march.
"We have never seen a march of this size. It is unmanageable," Mujica said.
On Tuesday, the group — mostly Hondurans — spread out on blankets in walkways between buildings, on playing fields and on grassy spots between swing sets. Young children kicked soccer balls through the dust and climbed on resting parents, killing time. Adults gathered around the few power outlets to charge cellphones. A single municipal police officer kept watch.
Women and children picked through piles of donated clothing, as volunteers ladled water boiled over a fire into cups with instant coffee and instant noodles.
Aida Raquel Perez Rivera, 31, from San Pedro Sula — one of Honduras' most violent cities — was sitting on a rolled blanket in the shade. She said she hopes for asylum in the United States because the father of her daughters is trying to kill her.
"I have been threatened with death and I had to leave my daughters back there," said Perez Rivera. "I left without money, without anything, just the clothes on my back."
Perez Rivera said she joined the caravan because there was safety in numbers. She said she is also considering seeking asylum in Mexico, but worries she couldn't support her daughters from Mexico.
On Monday, Mexican immigration officials began taking the names of people interested in filing for asylum, or temporary transit or humanitarian visas in Mexico.
But Mujica said he didn't know "if that was just to calm down Donald Trump's tweets, or calm down Donald Trump." He said the group was waiting for the migration officers to return.
About 150 men already did break off from the march Sunday, hopping a freight train north, probably with hopes of trying to enter the U.S.
But the rest of the migrants at the camp seemed unlikely to move again until Wednesday or Thursday. Mujica said about 300 to 400 say they have relatives living in Mexico and so may consider staying here at least temporarily.
The "Stations of the Cross" caravans have been held annually in southern Mexico for about 10 years. They began as short processions of migrants, some dressed in biblical garb and carrying crosses, as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico.
The organized portions of the caravans usually have not gone much farther north than the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.
This year's event seems to have gotten more notice in the U.S., and Trump has sent some angry tweets that raised hackles in Mexico, which in recent years has detained and deported hundreds of thousands of Central American migrants before they could reach the U.S. border.
"Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" Trump wrote in one. "With all of the money they make from the U.S., hopefully they will stop people from coming through their country and into ours."
In a statement late Monday, Mexico's government said about 400 participants in the caravan had already been sent back to their home countries. "Under no circumstances does the Mexican government promote irregular migration," the Interior Ministry statement said.
The department also said that unlike in previous yearly caravans, "this time Mexican immigration authorities have offered refugee status" to participants who qualify. But it suggested it is not up to Mexico to keep people from going to the U.S. to apply for asylum.
"It is not this government's responsibility to make immigration decisions for the United States or any other country, so it will be up to the appropriate authorities of the United States to decide whether to authorize the entry of the caravan participants to U.S. territory," the statement said.
Navarrete Prida had said earlier that he talked with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Monday about handling migration, "in accordance with each country's laws."
Nielsen later tweeted that their talk focused specifically on the annual migrant caravan. "Working with Mexican officials to address the yearly illegal alien caravan. Exploring all options," she wrote.
Mexico routinely stops and deports Central Americans, sometimes in numbers that rival those of the United States. Deportations of foreigners dropped from 176,726 in 2015 to 76,433 in 2017, in part because fewer were believed to have come to Mexico, and more were requesting asylum in Mexico.
Mexico granted 3,223 asylum requests made in 2016, and 9,626 requests filed last year are either under review or have been accepted.
Deportations continued at about the same pace in the first two months of 2018, with 15,835 people returned to central American countries.