Montana joins Ohio attorney general in support of health law

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's attorney general has joined his Ohio counterpart in opposing a Texas judge's ruling to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

The court filing Monday by Montana Attorney General Tim Fox and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, both Republicans, goes against the Trump administration's position that the Obama-era health care law is unconstitutional.

Yost previously told The Associated Press that U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor "got it wrong" when he struck down the entire law after Congress eliminated the mandate requiring people without health insurance to pay fines.

Fox, who is running for governor in 2020, tells Lee Newspapers of Montana he is seeking to preserve the law's coverage for people with preexisting conditions.

President Donald Trump's administration last week said it agrees with O'Connor's ruling, which is before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.