Motorist fatally hits 3 changing tire in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a motorist fled on foot after fatally striking three men trying to change a flat tire along a freeway.

Police say the three men who were killed were standing outside the disabled sport utility vehicle when they were struck at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say pickup also hit the SUV and the two people inside the SUV were hospitalized, one with severe injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck that hit the disabled vehicle fled on foot, leaving behind a 13-year-old boy who had been in the vehicle with him. The boy was taken to a hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect, who they say will be charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.