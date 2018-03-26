Murder-suicide suspected in suburban St. Louis deaths

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot a woman before police arrived at a suburban St. Louis home.

St. Louis County police say the 52-year-old Michael Moore shot himself Sunday once police arrived at the home north of Creve Coeur.

Police initially were called to the house several hours earlier to check on the well-being of a person. Police left after being unable to reach anyone but were summoned back a short time later.

Police say officers saw a man walking near the back of the home. Officers were trying to get the man's attention when they heard one gunshot and backed away from the home. A tactical unit eventually entered the home and found the bodies.

The female victim was identified as 44-year-old Michelle Moore of Kingwood, Texas.