National Western Life: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ National Western Life Insurance Co. (NWLI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $39.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $11.37. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $10.34 per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $217.9 million in the period.

National Western Life shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWLI