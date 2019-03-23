No timetable for reopening Texas ship channel following leak

The petrochemical fire at Intercontinental Terminals Company reignited as crews tried to clean out the chemicals that remained in the tanks, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Deer Park, Texas. The efforts to clean up a Texas industrial plant that burned for several days this week were hamstrung Friday by a briefly reignited fire and a breach that led to chemicals spilling into the nearby Houston Ship Channel. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say there's no timetable for reopening a portion of the Houston Ship Channel, one of the busiest waterways in the country, after another setback caused flammable chemicals to seep into the water near a fire-ravaged petrochemical tank farm.

Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Oditt said during a news conference Saturday that work is underway to contain and absorb benzene and other contaminants after a dike failed adjacent to the farm operated by the Intercontinental Terminals Company.

The Coast Guard couldn't immediately say how many ships have been rerouted or delayed as a result of the leak that occurred Friday.

The fire began Sunday, March 17 and was extinguished Wednesday, but flared again on two occasions.

Nearby residents were told Thursday to remain indoors after elevated levels of benzene were detected.