Officer shot, another injured during standoff in Texas
Updated 8:50 am, Monday, March 26, 2018
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has been shot in an exchange of gunfire that led to a standoff at a home.
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said during a news conference early Monday that the shooting occurred late Sunday as officers responded to an "urgent call" at a housing duplex.
Manley says officers initially didn't find anything amiss and were preparing to leave when a shot was fired from inside the home.
Manley says one officer was shot in the arm, while a second officer was hurt as they rushed to escape the gunfire.
A robot was later used to breach the front door of the duplex. Manley says the suspect was fatally shot early Monday when he stepped outside with a woman.
Manley didn't explain what prompted officers to shoot the man. The woman was unharmed.
Manley says the officers are expected to recover.