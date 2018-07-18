Officials weigh 3rd murder charge against Texas parolee

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Houston. (Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP) less This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ... more Photo: AP Officials weigh 3rd murder charge against Texas parolee 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area parolee charged in the deaths of two people is being held without bond as authorities decide whether to also charge him in the death of a third.

Forty-six-year-old Jose Gilberto Rodriguez remains in the Harris County jail Wednesday on two counts of capital murder and a parole violation.

Officials say he shot 62-year-old Pamela Johnson on Friday in her Cypress-area home and a day later killed 28-year-old Allie Barrow at a Houston mattress store.

Authorities say Rodriguez could face a third capital murder charge in the shooting of a man Monday inside another mattress store in Houston.

Rodriguez served decades in prison before being released in September. He was being tracked by an ankle monitor that police say he cut off earlier this month.